Salita Promotions has announced that heavyweights Otto Wallin (25-1, 14 KOs) and Murat Gassiev (30-1, 23 KOs) will clash for the WBA intercontinental title on September 30th. The bout will take place at the Regnum Carla Resort in Antalya, Turkey.

Wallin, 32, has won five straight since suffering his only loss against Tyson Fury. Former cruiserweight champion Gassiev, 29, is 3-0 as a heavyweight. His only loss is to Oleksandr Usyk.