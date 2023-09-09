Salita Promotions has announced that heavyweights Otto Wallin (25-1, 14 KOs) and Murat Gassiev (30-1, 23 KOs) will clash for the WBA intercontinental title on September 30th. The bout will take place at the Regnum Carla Resort in Antalya, Turkey.
Wallin, 32, has won five straight since suffering his only loss against Tyson Fury. Former cruiserweight champion Gassiev, 29, is 3-0 as a heavyweight. His only loss is to Oleksandr Usyk.
Well now! That’s an excellent fight. Two guys who could really use a big fight, why not fight each other in the meantime? Obviously Wallin will have a size advantage, but I’ve never been THAT impressed with Otto. I think Gassiev wins a decision.
Lucie, great comment again and again from you, i’m really a fan lol ! This one will be close but Wallin has the edge in size and reach but the boxing ring generalship are on the other hand on Gassiev’s side like the power too.. Wallin gave Fury all he could handle, did the cut play a role in Fury’s struggles in the fight it’s possible but he deserved at least a rematch in my opinion.
Happy about this one, great surprise..
Wallin seems to have wasted a lot of time to further his career and popularity after his great showing against Fury. Not sure why, but hope he doesn’t start to fade away from the big scene just yet.
Agree because in my eyes he deserved the nod in his fight against Fury at least a rematch !!
What happened to the title reduction plan?
Glad to see Gassiev back against a legit opponent. He gave Usyk a very close fight. I’ll be interested in seeing how he progresses at Heavyweight especially a big fighter like Wallin. A good win for Gassiev puts him in discussions to fight top 10 type of fighters.
Wow that’s a, excellent fight ! This one is going to be great with fireworks ! Can’t give an edge, Gassiev was at first a light heavyweight then a cruiserweight for a long part of his pro carreer on the other hand we have Wallin who might have beaten Fury in a close fight who is a true HW.. Really happy about this one.. The winner might get a title shot !!
Wouldn’t be surprised if something happens and the fight doesn’t come off as scheduled. Hope not. Good crossroads matchup.