Cruiserweight Derick Miller (13-0, 8 KOs) continues his winning streak at Motor City Casino Sound Board in Detroit on Friday night. Miller faced Fernando De Almeida (10-10, 10 KOs) scored three knockdowns in the 2nd Round to come out victorious by TKO at the 2:11 mark.

The co-main event had a rematch at the Junior Lightweight division. Sam Rizzo’s (6-1, 5 KOs) only loss came against Akeem Jacson (6-7, 5 KOs). Both sides decided for a rematch. Rizzo had to overcome early struggles of a knockdown to be able to bounce back and out box Jackson to win by UD (58-55, 58-55, 58-54).

Making her pro debut, Welterweight Savannah Tini (1-0, 1 KO) took on a five-fight veteran Leann O’Malley (1-5) and came out victorious with a TKO victory. After a close 1st Round, Tini was able to knockdown O’Malley twice in the 2nd Round to secure the victory.

David Rojas improved to (3-0, 3 KOs) by defeating fellow Minimumweight Kevin Cruz Jusino (0-2). Jusino’s corner called off the fight between Rounds 1 and 2 to give the TKO victory to Rojas.

Middleweight Marlon Harrington improved to (10-1, 9 KOs) with his 1:50 3rd Round TKO over Ramses Agaton (22-16-3, 12 KOs).

Junior Middleweight Davonte Kirk (5-0-1, 4 KOs) was able to knockdown Larry Moore (0-1) three times in the 1st Round to win by KO at the 1:53 mark.

Junior Middleweight Munib Salmani (4-0, 4 KOs) applied damage to Keaton Gatzmer (0-1) with headshots and body shots, which produced the two knockdowns that led to the final knockdown by a right, then left to the body leading to the TKO victory at the 1:52 mark of the 1st Round.

Good combinations and three knockdowns in Round 2 gave Luis Quintero (6-0, 6 KOs) a 2:53 TKO win at the 2nd Round mark over Welterweight Kenny Williams (4-10-1, 2 KOs).

Junior Middleweight Hassain Bilal (5-0, 5 KOs) destroyed Sherman Williams (0-2) with left hooks and fast, hard punches to win 39 seconds in the 1st Round.

Super Middleweight Joseph Hicks (9-0, 6 KOs) was able to get his opponent, Gilberto Dos Santos (16-14, 12 KOs) corner to throw in the towel in between the 4th and 5th Rounds. This allowed Hicks to get the TKO at the 1-second mark of the 5th Round.

In another highly anticipated pro debut, Justin Lacey-Pierce (1-0, 1 KO) defeated Jashawn Hunter (0-5) by TKO in Round 2. Welterweight Lacey-Pierce scored a knockdown in the 1st before getting the TKO victory at the 1:44 mark of Round 2.

The evening had a special moment as recently retired Referee Frank Garza received recognition from promoter Carlos Llinas, Jackie Kallen, and Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns with an award for a tremendous career as a referee.

The Sound Board at Motor City Casino was, once again, packed for the Night of Knockouts series. When asked about his success, Promoter Carlos Llinas said, “I am very proud to be doing these types of shows in the city of Detroit for as long as we have, with the attendance numbers we have.”

