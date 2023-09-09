Unbeaten lightweight Bader “The Master” Samreen (9-0, 8 KOs) scored an impressive fifth round TKO over Jose Paez (16-3-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Samreen dropped Paez in round four and got a referee’s stoppage in round five. Time was 1:37.

Unbeaten super flyweight Sultan Al Nuaimi (10-0, 6 KOs) recovered from a first round knockdown to defeat Jemsi Kibazange (18-6-3, 5 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 96-93.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mohammed “The Destroyer” Bekdash (26-0, 23 KOs) blew away Musa Ntege (8-5, 6 KOs) in the first round. After three knockdowns, the fight was stopped at 1:38. Bekdash was lucky he didn’t get disqualified when he hit Ntege behind the head while Ntege was on the canvas after the first knockdown.