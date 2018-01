Fight week finally ramps up for the big WBA twinbill on Saturday at the iconic Forum in Inglewood, California. Welterweights Lucas Matthysse and Tewa Kiram clash for the vacant “regular” WBA 147-pound belt, while WBA lightweight world champion Jorge Linares defends against Mercito Gesta. The Friday weigh-in is open to the public. It will take place at 1PM at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott Hotel.