Claressa Shields responds to Laila Ali

WBC/IBF female super middleweight champion Claressa Shields has responded via Twitter to comments from former world champion Laila Ali. “So everybody was texting and tweeting me about @TheRealLailaAli giving me a shoutout on @breakfastclubam so I decided to go and give it a listen! And honestly, to me, it was some disrespect and shade, and my thing is it only takes a phone call to rumble…actually if you go and listen she kinda called me out. I had no desire to fight the 10 year retired former champion…but at the end of the day #WhoCares? I’m not giving it any more of my attention. I fight again April! Then again July. I’m active.”

Laila stated, “You got Claressa Shields now who is an Olympic champion. She’s a young, black girl came out of Flint, Michigan; lived a hard life, went through a lot; she went to the Olympics; won twice. Women’s boxing wasn’t in the Olympics, when I fought. She actually fights in the weight class I fought in. And she’s doing great. It’s still not what I would have wanted. I would have wanted more because I have a big picture in my mind, but for her, that’s great. I think that women’s boxing is getting some good attention, so it’s wonderful.”