Micky Roman returns Feb 10 in Juarez

By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC #1 and official world title challenger Miguel ‘Micky’ Román will return February 10 against Colombian Aristides Perez for the WBC super featherweight international title at the Josué Nery Santos Municipal Gym in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua in an event organized by Promociones del Pueblo and broadcast of Televisa Deportes. Román is coming off a great victory over Orlando “Siri” Salido that puts him close to a world title shot.

In the co-feature, local boxer Diana ‘La Bonita’ Fernández and Noemí Bosques will face off for an international WBC title.

The undefeated Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado will also see action along with the local talents Carlos ‘Rancherito’ Ramírez, Marcos ‘Papitas’ González and Darío ‘Macizo’ Ferman.