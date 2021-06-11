The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the bout between the light flyweight super champion Hiroto Kyoguchi, and regular champion Esteban Bermudez. The Committee has given a period of 30 days for negotiations between both parties. This period began on June 10th and will end on July 11th.

If an agreement cannot be reached or any of the protagonists is unwilling to do so, the organization may call the fight to a purse bid with a purse split of 65% for Kyoguchi and 35% for Bermudez.

In the communication sent to both parties (Matchroom Boxing and Greg Cohen Promotions), it is stated that Kyoguchi was supposed to make his mandatory defense before September 30th, 2020. However, the Japanese champion was allowed to make a voluntary defense on March 13th against Axel Aragon Vega.

According to WBA Rule C.13 – Fighting Limitations, the champion cannot fight an opponent different from the mandatory challenger within 60 days after the expiration of the mandatory defense period.