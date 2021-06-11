Sky Sports has outlined the next phase in its long and proud 30-year association with the sport of boxing, bringing two new partnerships that will deliver more boxing than before. Beginning on Saturday, Sky Sports will be the UK & Ireland home to Top Rank events from the United States. Sky Sports will also team up with BOXXER for UK events. Fans can look forward at least 18 Fight Nights a year, approaching 100 hours of boxing on Sky Sports. Top Rank steps into the void left by Matchroom, which moved all their shows to DAZN.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.