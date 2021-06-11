Sky Sports has outlined the next phase in its long and proud 30-year association with the sport of boxing, bringing two new partnerships that will deliver more boxing than before. Beginning on Saturday, Sky Sports will be the UK & Ireland home to Top Rank events from the United States. Sky Sports will also team up with BOXXER for UK events. Fans can look forward at least 18 Fight Nights a year, approaching 100 hours of boxing on Sky Sports. Top Rank steps into the void left by Matchroom, which moved all their shows to DAZN.