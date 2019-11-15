Unbeaten WBA cruiserweight super champion Arsen Goulamirian (25-0, 17 KOs) retained his world title with a fourth round knockout over WBA #11 rated Kane Watts (21-4, 13 KOs) on Friday night at the Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France. Goulamirian teed off on Watts from the opening bell. After round three, trainer Abel Sanchez implored Goulamirian to “get him out of there.” Goulamirian obliged moments later by dropping Watts for the count with a left hook to the body. Time was 1:08 of round four.