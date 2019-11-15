November 15, 2019
Boxing Results

Fielding demolishes Paziwapazi in two

Former WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding returned Friday for the first time since losing his world title to Canelo Alvarez last December. Fielding (28-2, 16 KOs) scored a second round KO over Abdallah Paziwapazi (26-7-1, 23 KOs) at the Olympia in his hometown of Liverpool, England. Fielding unleashed a devastating four punch that put the aggressive Paziwapazi flat on his back. Time was 2:58.

Former WBO lightweight champion “Turbo” Terry Flanagan (36-2, 14 KOs) outpointed Jayro Duran (14-7, 13 KOs) over eight rounds. Flanagan was credited with a knockdown in round two and went on to win 80-71.

37-year-old four-time world title challenger Martin Murray (40-5-1, 17 KOs) cruised to a one-sided eight round points win over Sladan Janjanin (27-5, 21 KOs) in a super middleweight bout. Score was 80-72.

Lightweight Jeff Ofori (10-1, 3 KOs) overpowered previously unbeaten Ged Carroll (11-1, 0 KOs) over eight rounds by a score of 79-75.

WBA cruiser champ Goulamirian KOs Watts in four

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>