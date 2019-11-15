Former WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding returned Friday for the first time since losing his world title to Canelo Alvarez last December. Fielding (28-2, 16 KOs) scored a second round KO over Abdallah Paziwapazi (26-7-1, 23 KOs) at the Olympia in his hometown of Liverpool, England. Fielding unleashed a devastating four punch that put the aggressive Paziwapazi flat on his back. Time was 2:58.

Former WBO lightweight champion “Turbo” Terry Flanagan (36-2, 14 KOs) outpointed Jayro Duran (14-7, 13 KOs) over eight rounds. Flanagan was credited with a knockdown in round two and went on to win 80-71.

37-year-old four-time world title challenger Martin Murray (40-5-1, 17 KOs) cruised to a one-sided eight round points win over Sladan Janjanin (27-5, 21 KOs) in a super middleweight bout. Score was 80-72.

Lightweight Jeff Ofori (10-1, 3 KOs) overpowered previously unbeaten Ged Carroll (11-1, 0 KOs) over eight rounds by a score of 79-75.