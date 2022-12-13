Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

Day 2 of the WBA Centennial convention in Orlando, Florida got underway Monday morning at 9 a.m. The scheduled meetings were the ever popular ratings meeting followed by the championship committee meetings.

First, however, were brief reports from WBA treasurer Mr. Julio Quintero noted that some resolutions will be made regarding WBA funding for legal fees involving lawsuits as well as WBA branding contracts.

Mr. Matthieu Reeb, Director General of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) delivered an informative introduction to the court and it’s functions. Anti-doping is of course, a huge issue in sports today and one of many pertinent issues that CAS deals with. CAS is recognized by and works with the IOC (International Olympic Committee).

WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza took the microphone and welcomed first and foremost, promoter extraordinaire Don King, along with the customary slew of promoters, managers, advisors and fighters that normally attend the ratings meeting. All promoters and fighters then introduced themselves to the delegation.

Gilberto Echeverría chaired the ratings meeting. Heavyweights were first up then things worked their way down to minimumweight.

The proceedings were briefly interrupted when YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul entered the meeting and drew an immediate throng of attention, especially when he posed for photos with the legendary Don King. WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza showed his support for Paul. “I believe in what he is doing. He works hard, is a credit to the sport and brings a new way of promoting. When you (Jake) are ready to make a decision, please consider our title.”

After middleweights were discussed, A snap panel was assembled with Paulie Malignaggi, Jake Paul and Don King, discussing promotional business models, ratings, etc. Malignaggi specifically had a problem with Russian fighters not being rated in connection with the Russian-Ukrainian war. Malignaggi inferred that this action is hurting the very individuals that the association is looking to help first and foremost- the fighters.

Paul talked on how boxing saved his life. Paul stumped for women’s boxing. “It’s not ‘women’s boxing,’ it’s just BOXING. The Serrano-Taylor fight was more exciting after one round than an entire Floyd Mayweather fight!”

Don King waxed enthusiastic on Paul and his “People Care.” He went on to echo Paul’s support of women’s boxing, support for the Ukraine and equal rights across the world. It’s hard to believe King is 91 years old as he flowed for several minutes, quoting MLK and JFK.

After conducting some interviews with other media entities, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza came straight over to my location and sat down to share his thoughts unsolicited with Fightnews.com®.

“We will be relocating to Houston as soon as loose ends are tied up. It makes sense to be in the U.S. now. Things are getting so expensive in Latin America…Medellin, Colombia where we are now. My wife talked about Orlando, but I told her Houston is where our daughter will go to university, it’s two hours from Vegas, direct flights everywhere, it makes the most sense. When I told her we can fly direct to Paris and back, she said, ‘O.K.!’”

Just then, Grant Elvis Phillips walked over with Eddie Mustafa Muhammad’s vintage WBA belt wrapped around his waist. Mendoza quipped that the WBA and Grant are partnering on a heritage collection project together. “So there are many changes coming, continued growth for the WBA and boxing.”

After lunch, the ratings meeting resumed in a very orderly, concise fashion.

Then Julio Thyme gave his championship report, focusing on the goal of one champion per division. It was announced during the outset, that an e-mail from PBC had been received by the WBA, informing that WBA featherweight super champion Leo Santa Cruz is vacating his title immediately, leaving Leigh Wood as the sole WBA champ in the division.

There are currently secondary champions at Heavyweight (Daniel Dubois), Super Middleweight (David Morrell), Middleweight (Erislandy Lara), Welterweight (Eimantas Stanionis), Lightweight (Gervonta Davis) and Minimumweight (Erick Rosa). In all but the minimumweight class, the true champion is either unified or undisputed, thus making the mandatory title reduction fight able to happen when the WBA has its turn in the mandatory rotation between all the organizations. The title reduction fight between minimumweight super champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong and regular champion Erick Rosa has been ordered and is in negotiations.

Tonight at 8 p.m. there will be the annual WBA awards dinner which should see several champs past and present on hand.