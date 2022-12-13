BLK Prime has announced that former four-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be returning to the ring to face Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) in a ten round welterweight bout promoted by Christy Martin Promotions on a February fight date to be determined.

Adrien Broner: “I’m excited to be back in the ring and to show everyone why I’m one of the best boxers in the world. Redkach is a tough opponent, but I’m confident that I have the skills and experience to come out on top. Everyone knows I bring excitement to the ring and against Redkach, it will be no different. It’s time to bring another great show to BLK Prime, I can’t wait.”

Ivan Redkach: “Broner is a great fighter, but I believe I have the power and determination to beat him. This is my opportunity to show the world that I’m still a dangerous fighter. I know I have what it takes to defeat Broner.”

Also on the card will be a clash between former world champions Mickey Bey (23-3-1, 11 KOs) and Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs), a fight that has been postponed at least three times already.