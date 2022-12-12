Santa Cruz vacates WBA featherweight title By Boxing Bob Newman The WBA announced that they just received a letter from the PBC that WBA featherweight super champion Leo Santa Cruz is vacating his title effective immediately. Santa Cruz will be pursuing opportunities at super featherweight. This leaves Leigh Wood as the sole WBA champion, further advancing the association’s goals to reduce all 17 weight classes to a single WBA champ. Boxing Buzz Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

