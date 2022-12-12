By Boxing Bob Newman
The WBA announced that they just received a letter from the PBC that WBA featherweight super champion Leo Santa Cruz is vacating his title effective immediately. Santa Cruz will be pursuing opportunities at super featherweight. This leaves Leigh Wood as the sole WBA champion, further advancing the association’s goals to reduce all 17 weight classes to a single WBA champ.
Well done! Good for you LSC. Doing something the WBA should have done themselves years ago. Wood can go fight Lara, Martinez or whoever he wants as full champion.
Ducksquad.