The World Boxing Association (WBA) celebrates boxing’s return to the mecca. The event organized by Top Rank on Tuesday, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, will mark the return of the sport and it is great news for the world of boxing.

The WBA has already received some fight requests for this new stage of boxing behind closed doors in the United States and is happy to work hand in hand with Top Rank on whatever is necessary.

Shakur Stevenson, one of America’s great young talents, will be the main attraction of Tuesday evening and will be facing Puerto Rican Felix Caraballo in a 10-round Super Featherweight bout. Besides, there will be other great talents in action, including Cuba’s Robeisy Ramirez.

This boxing card will mark a restart for boxing and there will also be action on Thursday at the same venue with the fight between Jessie Magdaleno and Yenifel Vicente in the Super Featherweight division.

A WBA title fight is scheduled for June 23rd in Las Vegas, and it will be Andrew Moloney’s defense against Joshua Franco in the Super Flyweight division.

The WBA appreciates Top Rank’s professionalism and is confident that all safety protocols will be carried out to perfection for the well-being of the athletes, coaches and all those involved in the events.