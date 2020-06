Weights from Las Vegas

Shakur Stevenson 130 vs. Felix Caraballo 130

Jared Anderson 236.5 vs. Johnnie Langston 218.3

Guido Vianello 239.25 vs. Don Haynesworth 294.5

Quatavious Cash 160.5 vs. Calvin Metcalf 158.3

Robeisy Ramirez 126 vs. Yeuri Andujar 125.5 Venue: “The Bubble” MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN Bob Arum: It's one step at a time

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.