In light of the success of the first Judges and Referees seminar conducted by the World Boxing Association (WBA) through the WBA Academy two weeks ago, which reached maximum capacity very quickly, the WBA decided to open a new seminar to give an opportunity to those who could not register in the first edition. It will also have simultaneous translation for English speakers.

This new seminar will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Colombia, 3:00 p.m. EST, 12:00 p.m. PST and 8:00 pm in the UK; and it will be online just like the first one. Registration is open through www.wbaboxingacademy.com. The seminar is called “How to score a round and refereeing procedure” and will be dictated by experts such as Gustavo Padilla, Luis Pabón, Raúl Cáiz Jr., Octavio Rodríguez and Roberto Torres, all of whom have extensive international experience.

The WBA Academy reminds those who wish to take the seminar, especially English speakers, to download the Interprefy application to their mobile phones/tablets in order to enjoy the simultaneous interpretation.

This app is available at the App Store and Google Play stores for free. Once in the app, you just have to type the token WBACADEMY, choose your language, and press “connect”.

The WBA invites everyone interested in the seminar to register in the website and has also opened new spaces for those who could not attend the previous edition due to the language barrier. The intention of this project is to reach more and more people and actively involve them in our sport.