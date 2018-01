WBA #3, WBO #9 super bantamweight Emmanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete (23-1, 20 KOs) showed why he is a serious contender with a spectacular second round knockout Glenn “The Rock” Porras (32-7, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the Deportivo de los Trabajadores del Metro in Mexico City. Navarrette dropped Porras twice in round one and again in round two before the Mexico vs. Philippines-themed bout was halted. Time was 1:37. “We are ready for a title shot when Zanfer tells us,” said Navarrete.