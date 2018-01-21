Spence, Easter Post Fight Presser Quotes

By Matt Richardson

Robert Easter: “I’ve been calling out these champions for so long. I want these champions on top.”

Barry Hunter: “I thought we took too much damage early in the fight and we got too far behind. If he never fight another day in his life it’s OK by me.”

Lou DiBella: “Errol Spence has an argument as pound-for-pound. This kid is the highest level of talent. In the ring, he is a dangerous man. There’s a lot of things that reminds me of Ray Leonard. He’s the whole package…I’ve never seen a guy like him, who’s a champion as good as him, running around calling out everybody on earth.”

Derrick James: “He looked good. He fought a very tough guy. He was able to keep coming, keep pressuring and do what he gotta do to be successful.”

Errol Spence: “I’m not going to say I’m pound-for-pound the best fighter in the world but I’m definitely heading that way. I’m looking to come back in May or June. Looking for a homecoming in Dallas. But at least fighting three times this year…I’ve been telling people I can do it all.”

DiBella said it’s more likely that a Keith Thurman-Spence fight would occur down the line than a Spence-Terence Crawford bout. But, if the money is there, a Spence-Crawford is also possible, he said. “I have no doubt that Keith Thurman is going to fight Errol Spence,” DiBella said. “It’s going to happen. Relax.”