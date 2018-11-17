By Joe Koizumi

WBA#2/WBC#3/IBF#3/WBO#3 highly world-rated veteran Tetsuya Hisada (32-9-2, 19 KOs), 107.75, successfully made the fifth defense of his Japanese 108-pound belt as he dropped less experienced challenger Akihiro Toya (8-5, 1 KO), 107.75, with a vicious left hook midway in round five and pounded out a unanimous decision (97-92 twice, 98-92) over ten lopsided rounds on Friday in Osaka, Japan.



Hisada, 34, scored twelve wins in a row since his last setback to Kenta Sugimoto by a split duke in March 2015. Toya, 23, kept moving around to avert the champ’s onslaught, which might be partly successful since he could survive the overmatched crack at the national belt. The jubilant champ Hisada said, “I’d like to have a shot at any of world belts next year.”