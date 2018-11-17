Unbeaten super lightweight Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres (14-0, 10 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Franklin Mamani (23-5-1, 13 KOs) to claim the WBO Latino title on Friday night at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico. Torres dominated all the way and battered Mamani in round five. Mamani didn’t come out for the sixth round.

