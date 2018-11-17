November 17, 2018
Boxing Results

Lobo Torres halts Mamani

Unbeaten super lightweight Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres (14-0, 10 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Franklin Mamani (23-5-1, 13 KOs) to claim the WBO Latino title on Friday night at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico. Torres dominated all the way and battered Mamani in round five. Mamani didn’t come out for the sixth round.

Photo: Marcos Mejias Ortiz/PRBBP

