By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former Australian cruiserweight champion Kane Watts (21-3, 13 KOs) outscored Jayden Joseph (7-2-1, 1 KO) over ten rounds at the Melbourne Pavillion, Melbourne, Victoria to capture the vacant WBA Oceania title on Friday.

It was reported that while the main event was in progress, an argument developed inside the Pavillion and the men involved left the boxing venue went outside where one man was fatally wounded and two others were also wounded but survived and were taken to a local hospital.