By Jim Jenkins, courtesy of The Sacramento Bee

Results from Friday night’s boxing card at the Sacramento Double Tree Hotel, featuring up-and-coming fighters:

Vikash Deol TKO4 over Aaron Hamilton, cruiserweights; Derry Noble UD4 over May Garduno, bantamweights; Chris Washington MD4 over Erick Sanchez, junior-middleweights; Viacheslav Borshchev KO2 over Adrian Ochoa, middleweights; Malikai Johnson TKO4 over Corben Page, featherweights; David Melgoza UD6 over Osvaldo Sarabia, junior-welterweights; Sergio Vega TKO3 over Phillip Schwartz, lightweights.