WBC/WBA middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) and IBF middleweight champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) completed the second stop of their three-city press tour with a full day of interviews and a press conference at the TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City, Mexico. They clash May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



Canelo Alvarez: “This will not be my last fight at 160 pounds. It’s the weight where I feel best. I will be here for a while. I would still like to have challenges at 168, but I’m fine at 160 pounds. All fighters look for the knockout. It’s always spectacular. I will go out there to look for it. But I will train for 12 rounds. If the opportunity for the knockout presents itself, I will take it.”

Daniel Jacobs: “Whether it ends by knockout or decision, you will see a great battle. I can speak for Canelo and myself by saying that we will give everything in this fight. I guarantee that I will not only be champion on May 4, but also king.”