Patrice Volny 159.2 vs. Steven Butler 159.9
(WBC Francophone middleweight title)
Evgeny Shvedenko 168 vs. Osleys Iglesias 167.8
(IBO super middleweight title)
Arthur Biyarslanov 139.7 vs. Elias Mauricio Haedo 141.3
(NABF super lightweight title)
Shamil Khataev 161.7 vs. Ramadan Hiseni 161.5
Jose De Leon Jasso 139.2 vs. Jhon Orobio 139.3
Luis Santana 136.6 vs. Guillermo Leonel Crocco 134.2
Venue: Casino de Montreal, Montreal, Canada.
Promoter: Eye of the Tiger
TV: ESPN+
Actually pretty interested to see how this one turns out. I picked against him against last time against Rolls, and he literally finished Rolls in the first round; so I’m taking Butler in this one.