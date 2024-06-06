Hernandez KOs Schramm in six In a clash of seasoned junior middleweights, Vladimir Hernandez (15-6, 7 KOs) scored a spectacular sixth round knockout against Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-3-2, 9 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. A left hook laid out Schramm face first to end it. Time was 2:59. Boxing season concluded in Riyadh Volny, Butler make weight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

