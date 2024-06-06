In a clash of seasoned junior middleweights, Vladimir Hernandez (15-6, 7 KOs) scored a spectacular sixth round knockout against Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-3-2, 9 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. A left hook laid out Schramm face first to end it. Time was 2:59.
He came to pretty quickly afterwards, but that’s a legit KO of the year contender. If you are not a really good fighter in really good form, HERNANDEZ WILL BEAT YOU. Think Schramm has probably watched quite a bit of Maravilla from the way he fights, but he is not the athlete Martinez was.
I would have hated to been a judge if that went ten providing that the action remained the same. I was like, almost choking on my water when that punch hit him. Legit KO of the year contender. Pro box does it again!
I was thinking the same thing! “What are these scores gonna look like”.
If it stayed the same, Lucie. I don’t think you could argue who won or loss. A draw would be ideal, but some judges see differently. I would have only hoped that the scores would have been reasonable, but another pro box banger!