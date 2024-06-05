Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions presents another Hollywood Fight Nights event on Friday, July 26 at the Commerce Casino Events Center in Los Angeles and broadcast live globally on UFC Fightpass.

The event is co-headlined by a WBC regional title fight doubleheader featuring world ranked Omar Trinidad, (15-0-1, 12 KOs) making the first defense of his WBC Continental Americas featherweight title against southpaw Viktor Slavinskyi, (15-2-1, 7 KOs).

Fighting in the welterweight division, hard-hitting Freddie Roach-trained Gor Yeritsyan, (18-0, 14 KOs) looks to stay perfect defending his WBC Continental Americas title against fellow undefeated Aram Amirkhanyan, (15-0-1, 4 KOs).

Both bouts are scheduled for ten rounds.