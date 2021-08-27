“My job is to knock people out and I did and will continue to do so on September 11.”

44-year-old UFC fighter Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort opened the doors to his South Florida training camp in Boca Raton for a media workout on Thursday. Belfort battles ‘The Golden Boy’, Oscar De La Hoya in a PPV boxing match on September 11 at STAPLES Center.

“It takes courage for this challenge to fight De La Hoya,” said Belfort. “This is a legacy fight for me. I’m hoping after I win on September 11, to box again in December. I haven’t turned my back on MMA but this is my focus now.

“Sometimes it can be hard to stay relevant but this fight with Oscar De La Hoya at Triller Fight Club absolutely keeps me relevant…right now, I have Oscar in my sights and that’s the only fighter I’m thinking about. After I beat him we can talk about my next opponent.

“Against Oscar, I think the fight plays out with me working through him and looking for the knockout. This is one of the toughest opponents of my career and I can’t look past him to other fights.