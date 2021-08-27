Boxeo Telemundo closes their summer series tonight with an exciting featherweight clash. The 10 round main event features WBA Fedecentro Champion/WBA #8 ranked Dennis ”El Martillo” Contreras (24-10-1, 22 KOs) versus former world title challenger Cesar “Corazon” Juarez (26-10, 20 KOs). The event will take place at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida with Tuto Zabala, Jr./All Star Boxing promoting.

Contreras has completely turned his career around following a 1-8-1 run with a four bout win streak over the last two years, beating opponents with a combined record of 75-3-4. Juarez could be the toughest foe he has faced yet, but Contreras is determined to keep his win streak going.

What initially lead you to boxing?

I was invited to train when I was 17 years old and really liked it so I stayed with it. I did not fight much as an amateur having only 8 fights total.

How was your preparation for this fight?

I am expecting a very tough challenge from Juarez and I have prepared so accordingly.

You have really turned your career around with your current win streak. How have you remained focused with the current success?

My dream is to become world champion, so I still have work to do.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know that he has power and is strong. He is also very experienced.

What has been the reaction of those who have seen your most recent fights on Telemundo?

The response has been very positive with many enjoying my performances on the network. I am very appreciative to be fighting again on Telemundo in the main event.

How would you describe the kind of fight the fans should expect tonight?

All-out war.

* * *

Contreras vs Juarez will broadcast LIVE on Telemundo at 12 AM. Check your local listings.