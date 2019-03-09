By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian-based Tanzanian super featherweight Bruno Vifuaviwili (23-2-1, 5 KOs) upset veteran Joel Brunker (34-4, 20 KOs) on Saturday over twelve rounds at the Windsor Function Centre, Windsor, NSW, Australia to claim the vacant IBF Pan Pacific title. Brunker, 33, boxed aggressively but couldn’t match the 23-year-old Vifuaviwilli’s nonstop punching workrate that at the conclusion had the scorecards in his favor 119-110, 116-113, 115-114.

Vifuaviwilli is now based at the Kingscliff Gymnasium with highly regarded trainer Angelo Hyder who also has former world bantamweight challenger Jason Maloney and his world rated super flyweight brother Andrew Maloney. Vifuaviwilli is managed by Tony Tolj.