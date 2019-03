By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former Australian super lightweight champion Steve Spark (8-1, 8 KOs) scored a fourth round knockout over Mexico’s Luis Ronaldo Castillo (19-2, 15 KOs) to capture the IBF Youth title on Saturday at Rumours International Convention Centre, Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia. The referee crowned the Australian at 1.18 of round four of a scheduled twelve round bout. Promoter Brendon Smith.