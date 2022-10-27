Heavyweights Guido Vianello (9-0-1, 9 KOs) and Jay McFarlane (13-6, 6 KOs) faced off for the first time Wednesday at their official press conference in Rome.

Jay McFarlane: “I am a different Jay McFarlane. I fought mental health problems, addiction problems, I will be relentless against Guido. I will make the matchmaker regret for giving me the contract and the opportunity to be here. I will let my fists flow like a crazy helicopter!”

Guido Vianello: “I am stronger than ever. I am mentally and physically ready. I want to bring everything I have learned in these years fighting abroad. McFarlane thinks he can pull an upset? Well, he should think about enjoying his spare time in Rome: it’s a beautiful city. But on Friday night it will be another story.”

The show promoted by OPI Since 82 in collaboration with Top Rank will be live on Friday on Mola TV (Italy and UK) and ESPN+ in the United States.