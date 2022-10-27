By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #10 cruiserweight Jason Whateley (10-0, 9 KOs) will clash with IBF #5 Mateusz Masternak (45-6, 31 KOs) over twelve rounds in an IBF elimination bout for the IBF #1 cruiserweight position on Saturday at the Nosalowy Dwór Resort & Spa in Zakopane, Poland.

“I think it will be an action-packed fight,” said Whateley. “He’s not a massive puncher but his workrate seems to overwhelm his opponents. I’ve got to make sure that I’m extremely fit for it. I think that’s his strength – he comes in pretty fit and he has a good workrate for the entire fight. That’s something that we’re going to be wary of and we’ll be prepared for it. That’s what I got into the sport for, big fights like this.”