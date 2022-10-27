YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul officially kicked off fight week in style, riding into his open media workout on horseback in front of hundreds of fans in attendance at WaterDance Plaza in the Westgate Entertainment District just outside of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul meets UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match on Saturday.
Jake Paul: “This is how you know you made It. That’s the power of a dream. I’m about to fight my idol, it doesn’t get better than that…I want to knock him out within the first 5 rounds. That’s the goal.”
Anderson Silva: “I do this for myself, for my fans and for my team with all the respect in the world for the boxing community. My prediction? I don’t know how, all I know is that I’m going to win.”
I predict a Jake Paul “victory.” I understand the game. Past prime MMA stars are best for business because of their star power and well-known MMA fighters don’t make nearly as much as boxers. Once they see the profits they’re more than willing to dive. Tyron Woodley supposedly got knocked out but earned $2 million to hit the canvas. In the UFC as champion he was getting $500,000 (title fight) in victory and $200,00 (non-title). Pride doesn’t pay the bill. I’d be glad to hit the canvas for a cool $2 million to make up for what I didn’t make in the MMA world. Jake will never “lose” to a former MMA fighter (who was likely underpaid).
Hahaha woodley got knocked the fk out badly. That was no drive. That was him not seeing the punch because paul faked going to the body then tagged him upstairs.
The real issue with mma guys in a boxing ring is that they have been taught a completely different discipline, so they make amateurish mistakes based on ingrained habits. even their stance is completely wrong for boxing.
It is a different sport. It’s like baseball and golf. Yea they both swing a stick, but the sports are vastly different.
Silva at least has some decent lateral movement, but he kind of slaps his punches in boxing gloves. I don’t think this will end well for him at 47yrs of age.