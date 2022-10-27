YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul officially kicked off fight week in style, riding into his open media workout on horseback in front of hundreds of fans in attendance at WaterDance Plaza in the Westgate Entertainment District just outside of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul meets UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match on Saturday.

Jake Paul: “This is how you know you made It. That’s the power of a dream. I’m about to fight my idol, it doesn’t get better than that…I want to knock him out within the first 5 rounds. That’s the goal.”

Anderson Silva: “I do this for myself, for my fans and for my team with all the respect in the world for the boxing community. My prediction? I don’t know how, all I know is that I’m going to win.”