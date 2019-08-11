By Jeff Zimmerman



How you would rate your performance?

I think my first round was OK. I almost got him out of there. I am kind of proud of myself how I stepped back and tried to analyze the situation. In rounds two, three and four, I got a little off track and I just had to listen to my corner and that’s when everything fell into place.

How tough was Orozco?

It took everything I had to get him out of there. I thought I was going to knock him out in the 4th or 5th round, he was so tough, tougher than I imagined to be honest.

You called Orozco a big rock to climb, do you feel like you climbed that rock?

Definitely. He is the toughest opponent I have had in the amateurs and pros. I had some tough amateur fights. He definitely takes the cake for toughest opponent.

Did Jose Ramirez prepare you well for Orozco?

Oh definitely. Ramirez is one hell of a fighter. I respect him on a whole different level. I hope there are many successes coming his way and I hope to be part of it.

What’s next?

Every fight I have been taking one step, one step and this was a huge step and next time I will be happy to take a bigger step. I want to fight one more time this year.