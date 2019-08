By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Former super featherweight world champion Jason Sosa (23-3-4, 16 KOs) scored a seven round beatdown of Haskell Lydell Rhodes (27-4-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Sosa dropped Rhodes twice in round five and again in round seven. The bout was waved off shortly after that. Time was 1:08. More to come…