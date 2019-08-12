August 12, 2019
Boxing Results

Fernandez tops Byrd in Detroit

By Brad Snyder-The Undercard
Photos: Bob Ryder

Welterweight Demian Fernandez (11-1, 5 KOs) defeated Andre Byrd (8-7-2, 1 KO) in a 10-round contest by UD (99-91, 98-92, 96-94) on Saturday night at the Lexus Velodrome in Detroit, Michigan.
Fernandez, who is the WBO Latino champion, overcame a tough opponent in Byrd. The fight was awkward at times and featured a lot of clinching and challenges of both fighter’s style.

Super welterweight Antonio Wade (5-1, 3 KOs) improves his record defeating Courtney Williams (0-2) over a 4-round Majority Decision (38-38, 40-36, 40-36).

Welterweight Cortez Chambliss (5-1, 4 KOs) showed he is still very much a work in progress, narrowly beating Emeka Ifekando (0-2) by Majority Decision (38-38, 39-37, 40-36).

The first pro fight of the night had super welterweight Gheith Mohammed (6-0, 2 KOs) defeating Christopher Reid ((0-1) by TKO at the 1:12 mark fo the 1st Round.

All the night’s winners were cornered by Jonathan Banks. The charity pro/am was promoted by CMC Promotions and Team Hands On. The card was produced to help fight human trafficking. Matchmaking was done by Eric McGuire.


