Former middleweight world title challenger Khasan Baysangurov (18-1, 7 KOs) made a statement in his return to the ring. It was his first fight since this past February when he fought valiantly in defeat versus then WBA world champion Rob Brant in his U.S. debut. Baysangurov TKO’d the normally durable and battle-tested Ilya Kharlamau (9-6, 6 KOs) of Belarus in round one with a liver body shot. Kharlamau had only previously been stopped one time but not that quick.

World ranked Ramil Gadzhyiev (9-1-1, 5 KOs) defeated Aleksandar Petrovic (5-18-3, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision. Petrovic entered the fight coming off a knockout upset victory of a previously unbeaten prospect. Gadzhyiev had no problems and continues his pursuit up the super middleweight rankings.

Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Shamil Galaev (12-0-1, 7 KOs) defeated local Andrii Moreiko. Galaev dominated the action in route to the unanimous decision victory.

Former world-ranked junior middleweight favorite Khuseyn Baysangurov (15-1, 13 KOs) got back on track with an impressive second round TKO stoppage over Badri Gogichashvili of the Republic of Georgia.