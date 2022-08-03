By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with rising welterweight star Vergil Ortiz Jr (18-0, 18 KOs) who is looking to get back in the ring against the undefeated Michael McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) this Saturday at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, TX and steamed live on DAZN and promoted by Golden Boy.

Ortiz Jr discussed the challenge of his long layoff due to illness, what he knows about McKinson, thoughts on a post boxing music career and a potential mega fight versus Terence “Bud” Crawford for his WBO strap in this exclusive interview.

