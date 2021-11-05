By Hesiquio Balderas

Unbeaten flyweight Joselito Velazquez (13-0-1, 9 KOs) is a Mexican prospect who was recently included in trainer Eddy Reynoso’s roster of elite fighters and Reynoso is looking to make Velazquez one of his many world champions.

The partnership that 2019 trainer of the year Reynoso and two-time manager of the year Frank “Derecho” Espinoza have forged includes 130-pound world champion Oscar Valdez and now Joselito, and both Eddy and Frank have big plans for the future.

Velazquez represented México in the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. And now he is looking to secure his 14th victory on the biggest platform he’s ever been in.

“I feel very happy and excited to have the opportunity to be part of this mega event, fighting on Canelo’s undercard is a dream come true. It’s the best thing that has happened to me in my boxing career so far,” said Joselito.

“As a fighter, you can’t let opportunities like this go by, so I have a big responsibility to shine on Saturday night and we trained very hard for this fight against Gilberto Mendoza and we are looking to have a great result.

“My partnership with Eddy Reynoso has been great, I always admired his technique, his style, his defensive approach to the fights with counterpunching abilities, so I think we are a great partnership and I owe all of that to my manager Frank Espinoza. He’s the one who took me to Eddy and takes care of me and I’m very happy with Frank as my manager and Eddy as my trainer, we are a team and on Saturday is my night to shine.”