By Hesiquio Balderas

Hall of Fame trainer Nacho Beristain talks about Canelo’s place in Mexican boxing history.

“It’s difficult to label any fighter from Mexico,” said Beristain. “Many people have asked me about Canelo surpassing Chavez as the best in the history of Mexico. That’s a difficult question to answer because the history of Mexico is rich in boxing. There are too many great champions from Mexico and to put a number on Canelo is difficult.

“The best fighters from Mexico are like a vertebrate spine and Canelo is part of that spine. He is a great fighter, no doubt about it. He should be in there with the best. Now whether he is an idol or not, that’s a different question. That relates more about how much love he has gotten from the Mexican people. You can have a great and illustrious career and not be an idol. I can’t really say, but Canelo is a great fighter for sure.”