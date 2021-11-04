Mikaela Mayer 129.6 vs. Maiva Hamadouche 128.6
(WBO. IBF female jr lightweight titles)
Luis Melendez 131.4 vs. Thomas Mattice 131.4
Andres Cortes 131.6 vs. Mark Bernaldez 131.2
Abdullah Mason 135.4 vs. Jaylan Phillips 136.6
Tyler Howard 160 vs. Ian Green 160
Martez McGregor 166.8 vs. Rowdy L. Montgomery 164
The Joseph Adorno-Damian Araujo fight was called off after Adorno missed the contract weight.
Venue: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN+
should be a great fight Mayer will have to pitch a 10rd clinic but Hamadouche is NO ordinary french female fighter she has a 1 loss 22-1 record with 18kos giving her almost a 80% KO ratio watch people the winner should get the chance to fight the P4P Queen Amanda Serrano