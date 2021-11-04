November 4, 2021
Boxing News

Mayer, Hamadouche make weight

Mayer
Photo: Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images)

Mikaela Mayer 129.6 vs. Maiva Hamadouche 128.6
(WBO. IBF female jr lightweight titles)

Luis Melendez 131.4 vs. Thomas Mattice 131.4
Andres Cortes 131.6 vs. Mark Bernaldez 131.2
Abdullah Mason 135.4 vs. Jaylan Phillips 136.6
Tyler Howard 160 vs. Ian Green 160
Martez McGregor 166.8 vs. Rowdy L. Montgomery 164

The Joseph Adorno-Damian Araujo fight was called off after Adorno missed the contract weight.

Venue: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN+

Velazquez ready to shine on Canelo-Plant card
Canelo-Plant undercard presser

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • should be a great fight Mayer will have to pitch a 10rd clinic but Hamadouche is NO ordinary french female fighter she has a 1 loss 22-1 record with 18kos giving her almost a 80% KO ratio watch people the winner should get the chance to fight the P4P Queen Amanda Serrano

    Reply
    • >