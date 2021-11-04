Mayer, Hamadouche make weight Mikaela Mayer 129.6 vs. Maiva Hamadouche 128.6

(WBO. IBF female jr lightweight titles) Luis Melendez 131.4 vs. Thomas Mattice 131.4

Andres Cortes 131.6 vs. Mark Bernaldez 131.2

Abdullah Mason 135.4 vs. Jaylan Phillips 136.6

Tyler Howard 160 vs. Ian Green 160

Martez McGregor 166.8 vs. Rowdy L. Montgomery 164 The Joseph Adorno-Damian Araujo fight was called off after Adorno missed the contract weight. Venue: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ Velazquez ready to shine on Canelo-Plant card Canelo-Plant undercard presser

