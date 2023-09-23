The WBO Championship Committee has elevated WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete to super champion status. The super champion designation grants Navarrete extra benefits, such as 1) Extension of time for mandatory title defense, 2) Eligibility to be considered for designation as mandatory challenger in higher or lower divisions, 3) More favorable splits in purse bids.
Super champion???? Why???
I think de la Hoya was right