Vaquero Navarrete named WBO super champion The WBO Championship Committee has elevated WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete to super champion status. The super champion designation grants Navarrete extra benefits, such as 1) Extension of time for mandatory title defense, 2) Eligibility to be considered for designation as mandatory challenger in higher or lower divisions, 3) More favorable splits in purse bids. Rodriguez inks promotional pact JoJo Diaz returns Oct 21 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

