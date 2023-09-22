Former World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte is scheduled to return in a 10-round fight against Richard “El Castigo” Medina (15-1, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas. The lightweight match will be featured as the co-main event on the upcoming Rocha vs. Santillan card taking place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, October 21. The fight night will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN. JoJo

