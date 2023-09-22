Hitchinson-Zepeda Weights from Orlando Richardson Hitchins 139.8 vs. Jose Zepeda 140

Conor Benn 153.6 vs. Rodolfo Orozco 154.4

Austin Williams 160 vs. Steve Rolls 159.2

Sandy Ryan 146.4 vs. Jessica McCaskill 146.4

(WBA/WBC/WBO female welterweight title) Orestes Velazquez 140 vs. Mohamed Soumaoro 139.8

Khalil Coe 179.6 vs. Kenmon Evans 179.8

Jeovanny Estela 153.6 vs. Luis Caraballo 153.4

Jasmine Artiga 116 vs. Josefina Vega 114 Venue: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida

Promoter: Matchroom

JoJo Diaz returns Oct 21 Canelo-Charlo lead-in stream announced

