Richardson Hitchins 139.8 vs. Jose Zepeda 140
Conor Benn 153.6 vs. Rodolfo Orozco 154.4
Austin Williams 160 vs. Steve Rolls 159.2
Sandy Ryan 146.4 vs. Jessica McCaskill 146.4
(WBA/WBC/WBO female welterweight title)
Orestes Velazquez 140 vs. Mohamed Soumaoro 139.8
Khalil Coe 179.6 vs. Kenmon Evans 179.8
Jeovanny Estela 153.6 vs. Luis Caraballo 153.4
Jasmine Artiga 116 vs. Josefina Vega 114
Venue: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Hitchins is huge looks like a middle weight. Zepeda is past his prime. This doesn’t look good for Zepeda but I’m hoping he has enough left in the tank. Punching power is the last thing a fighter loses as he gets older. Maybe he clips Hitchins but the size difference looks significant
Hitchins by wide unimous decicion
I wish the Mexican win but I doubt
Maybe good things come in smaller packages??? Probably not in this case. Hoping zepeda shuts his trap, but don’t think so. Hitchens by unaminous decision.
Orozco is a REALLY big 154lb fighter. If he can actually fight and has a little pop, maybe he could give Eubank, who’s been off a year and a half, some problems.