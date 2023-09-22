Solid lead-in stream announced today for the September 30 Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermell Charlo PPV event taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Heavyweight contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez (22-0, 15 KOs) will take on Scott Alexander (17-5-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round matchup. Former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KOs) battle Brazil’s Isaac Rodrigues (28-4, 22 KOs) in an eight-round duel, while 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (23-3-1, 12 KOs) faces KeAndrae Leatherwood (23-8-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout.

The fights will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT and be available on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and the Showtime Boxing Facebook page.

The non-televised undercard will see 140-pound contender Gabriel Valenzuela (27-3-1, 16 KOs) duel Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-round attraction, amateur sensation Curmel Moton in his pro debut taking on Ezequiel Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight fight, and super featherweight prospect Justin Viloria (3-0, 3 KOs) stepping in for a six-round match against Chicago’s Angel Barrera (4-2).

Rounding out the lineup is a pair of unbeaten prospects from Kazakhstan as Bek Nurmaganbet (10-0, 8 KOs) squares off against Abimbola Osundairo (5-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round super middleweight tilt, while middleweight Abilkhan Amankul (4-0, 4 KOs) faces Joeshon James (7-0-1, 4 KOs) for six rounds of action.