Solid lead-in stream announced today for the September 30 Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermell Charlo PPV event taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Heavyweight contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez (22-0, 15 KOs) will take on Scott Alexander (17-5-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round matchup. Former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KOs) battle Brazil’s Isaac Rodrigues (28-4, 22 KOs) in an eight-round duel, while 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (23-3-1, 12 KOs) faces KeAndrae Leatherwood (23-8-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight bout.
The fights will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT and be available on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and the Showtime Boxing Facebook page.
The non-televised undercard will see 140-pound contender Gabriel Valenzuela (27-3-1, 16 KOs) duel Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-round attraction, amateur sensation Curmel Moton in his pro debut taking on Ezequiel Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight fight, and super featherweight prospect Justin Viloria (3-0, 3 KOs) stepping in for a six-round match against Chicago’s Angel Barrera (4-2).
Rounding out the lineup is a pair of unbeaten prospects from Kazakhstan as Bek Nurmaganbet (10-0, 8 KOs) squares off against Abimbola Osundairo (5-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round super middleweight tilt, while middleweight Abilkhan Amankul (4-0, 4 KOs) faces Joeshon James (7-0-1, 4 KOs) for six rounds of action.
Interesting names on the lead-in. Gvozdyk continues his comeback. He was impressive until Beterbiev wrecked him. Maybe that break he took had helped him.
Would like to see better for Frank Sanchez, but he just turned 31 which is relatively young for a heavyweight, really; so I guess he does have time on his side.