Both Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce weighed in heavier than they did for their first fight five months ago. Zhang added 9 pounds, while Joyce bulked up a whopping 25 pounds. Both were at career highs.
Zhilei Zhang 287 vs. Joe Joyce 281.2
(WBO interim heavyweight title)
Anthony Yarde 177.9 vs. Jorge Silva 178
Pierce O’Leary 139.3 vs. Kane Gardner 139.6
Zach Parker 170.9 vs. Khalid Graidia 168
Moses Itauma 237.9 vs. Amine Boucetta 296
Ezra Taylor 176 vs. Joel McIntrye 178.2
Royston Barney-Smith 131.6 vs. Engel Gomez 132
Aloys Youmbi 203.1 vs. Eric Nazarayan 203.7
Tommy Fletcher 199.2 vs. Alberto Tapia 197.5
Sean Noakes 151.7 vs. Lukasz Barabasz 154
Venue: OVO Arena, London, England
Promoter: Queensberry
TV: ESPN+ (US), TNT Sports (UK)
Sumo time?
whoa this is going to be a good fight.. up for grabs for sure!
Repeat for Zhilei and sooner than 6 round from 1st fight.
Zhang was usually in the 250 to 265 range, most of his career, till about 5 fights ago. Now he is 287 and 40.
Joyce needs to throw jabs to the head, and not stay stationary. Now he is a 280 pounder too.
At least the fight is on ESPN+ (where the Crawford vs Spence rematch should be)
Everyone said Joyce was far too light in the first fight so he put on weight and it looks like Zhang knew he would put on weight so he went up as well.
Hope they both didn’t go too far. If they did, after two or three rounds, this could be absolutely AWFUL to watch! Might be the heaviest fight between actual world class fighters I’ve ever seen.
No way Joyce is quicker carrying an extra 25 pounds.
Well Joyce looks heavier but stronger as well
There is a big diference from 25 lbs of fat to 25 lbs of muscle and protein
So Joyce might be faster if that weight was coming from hard training
Well, we’ll find out soon enough if the extra weight is beneficial or not. While I accept extra muscle can make you stronger and possibly more resilient, I don’t see how it can make him faster. Zhang definitely outsped Joyce in the first fight.
Was hoping Joyce comes in heavier, stronger, like in the Parker fight at 271, and not the 256 like the first Zhang fight, but not 281! From one extreme to the other. Now I’m not so sure about my prediction that Joyce is going to be improved and better in this fight. Maybe stronger, but at the cost of how much speed and how many rounds before he has nothing left in the tank?
I never understood why HW boxers on the losing end think bulking up will help them. In theory, extra weight behind the punches. Deontay Wilder bulked up from 212 to 232 against Tyson Fury and it hurt him. I figured Joyce would want to be lighter so he can stick & move. One doesn’t need to be heavier to have power. David Haye rocked 7ft 328lbs Nicoli Valuev who had a 99lbs weight advantage. I think he’s making a big mistake with the extra weight and he’s going to get caught again, but we’ll see.
Agreed. The heavier weight gives you a bit more punch resistance. But it takes away speed and most likely stamina.
So i think Joyce will last longer but get hit more than the first fight unless he can simply overpower Zhang.
Looking forward to this one. I think the result will be similar as first fight
I’m faster now when I weigh 230 lbs than when I used to weight 210 lbs
So being heavier does not mean you will be slower
As long as the weigh is in muscle
In your dreams