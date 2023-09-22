Both Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce weighed in heavier than they did for their first fight five months ago. Zhang added 9 pounds, while Joyce bulked up a whopping 25 pounds. Both were at career highs.

Zhilei Zhang 287 vs. Joe Joyce 281.2

(WBO interim heavyweight title)

Anthony Yarde 177.9 vs. Jorge Silva 178

Pierce O’Leary 139.3 vs. Kane Gardner 139.6

Zach Parker 170.9 vs. Khalid Graidia 168

Moses Itauma 237.9 vs. Amine Boucetta 296

Ezra Taylor 176 vs. Joel McIntrye 178.2

Royston Barney-Smith 131.6 vs. Engel Gomez 132

Aloys Youmbi 203.1 vs. Eric Nazarayan 203.7

Tommy Fletcher 199.2 vs. Alberto Tapia 197.5

Sean Noakes 151.7 vs. Lukasz Barabasz 154

Venue: OVO Arena, London, England

Promoter: Queensberry

TV: ESPN+ (US), TNT Sports (UK)