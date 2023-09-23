Unbeaten featherweight prospect Jose Angel Garcia Rodriguez (8-0-3, 7 KOs) signed a promotional contract with Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing Promotions). The signing was confirmed by the fighters’ manager/trainer Rafael Guzman of Mexico. The power-punching Rodriguez upset the local fighter Alan Solis Holguin then (16-1-1, 9 KOs) in his last fight this past May by way of 6th round TKO.

Guzman is the well known head trainer of the famed Mexico amateur boxing program el CODE since its beginning back in 1997. The future world champions who he trained as amateurs were Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Isaac “Vikingo” Terrazas, Miguel “Títere” Vázquez, and more.

Arellano for his part as a manager worked with the late heavyweight champion Greg Page, former world champion Joan Guzman, and several others.

Arellano is confident that Rodriguez has what it takes to become world champion. “He is the real deal and has shown it already defeating tough opposition. I look forward to working with him on his journey to become world champion,” he said.