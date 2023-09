Weights from Hammond, Indiana By Boxing Bob Newman Jermaine Howlett 199.7 vs. Joseph Zuniga, Jr 182.9

Alan Facio 165.6 vs. Robbie Thomas 150.5

Henry Stewart 203.7 vs. Isaiah Cobbs 233.6

Omar Perez 146.1 vs. Donquay White 147.3

Adrien Bermudez 167.4 vs. Tyler Scott 168.4 Venue: Jean Shepherd Community Center

Promoter: Damon Howard (4 Champs Promotions)

Doors: 6 pm

First Bell: 7 pm Rodriguez inks promotional pact

