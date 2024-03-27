The ESPN+ clash between Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) and Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) has been upgraded to a WBO interim junior lightweight world title fight on Friday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Here’s what they had to say at the final press conference.
Oscar Valdez: “I’m going to be ready. I was preparing myself for a world championship fight. Then we got the news that it’s now for an interim title. So, I’m more than excited and prepared, and we’re going to show that…Liam Wilson is a dangerous fighter. But that makes it more exciting. And the interim title adds fuel to the fire. I’m very motivated, and I will do everything possible to win this fight.”
Liam Wilson: “I’m glad he was there {for my fight against Navarrete}. The whole world saw what happened. I should have already become world champion. This fight between me and Valdez should have already happened. I won the belt that night. It wasn’t awarded to me. But that’s just the way things played out. But, we’re here now and we’re going to settle the score.”
Great great fight
I will pick a draw
Wilson deserves this. Hopefully some luck falls his way
Go Liam Wilson do yourself and Australia proud
Wilson a live dog! He may be catching Valdez at the right time. Valdez a warrior and been in a lot of tough fights