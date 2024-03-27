The ESPN+ clash between Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) and Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) has been upgraded to a WBO interim junior lightweight world title fight on Friday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Here’s what they had to say at the final press conference.

Oscar Valdez: “I’m going to be ready. I was preparing myself for a world championship fight. Then we got the news that it’s now for an interim title. So, I’m more than excited and prepared, and we’re going to show that…Liam Wilson is a dangerous fighter. But that makes it more exciting. And the interim title adds fuel to the fire. I’m very motivated, and I will do everything possible to win this fight.”

Liam Wilson: “I’m glad he was there {for my fight against Navarrete}. The whole world saw what happened. I should have already become world champion. This fight between me and Valdez should have already happened. I won the belt that night. It wasn’t awarded to me. But that’s just the way things played out. But, we’re here now and we’re going to settle the score.”