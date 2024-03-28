Former WBA featherweight champion Nicholas “Axe Man” Walters (29-1-1, 22 KOs), now campaigning at lightweight, scored a ten round unanimous decision over 4:1 favorite Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (18-4-2, 15 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Walters, 38, who returned from a six-and-a-half year layoff last year, outworked Adorno in most rounds. Adorno was deducted a point for a punch after the bell in round nine. At the end, Walters won by scores of 95-94, 97-92, 98-91 as he claimed the WBA Continental Americas lightweight title.

Super lightweight Starling Castillo (19-1-1, 13 KOs) hammered out a ten round split decision over Jesus Saracho (13-2, 11 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 99-91 Castillo, 96-94 Saracho.

Super lightweight Omar Juarez (15-2, 5 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Clarence Booth (21-109, 13KOs). Juarez punctuated the fight with two knockdowns in round ten. Scores were 98-90, 98-90, 99-89.